HaHaHa Kidzfest Penticton  

Date: Monday, June 7 - Friday, June 11, 2021

Time: Anytime

This year the festival is not in a City Park but coming to the many doorsteps of the South Okanagan! Kidzfest Kits have been designed with community partners, professional artists and volunteers to produce arts and culture programming suitable for almost everyone in the community.

There are three different types of kits available. One for Elementary Schools, One for Families, and a “Kids at Heart” kit for seniors or individuals who wish to take part in Kidzfest week but don’t have full time kiddos at home anymore.

“All Together Now” is the theme for this years’ festival. Let us come together through Kidzfest Week and enjoy our inner child as much as possible.