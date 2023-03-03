Date: Thursday, March 30

Have a Heart Radiothon 2023 will be raising donations to build a fund for the SOWINS Second Stage Housing Program. Our goal is to raise $50,000 to support women, youth, and children in our community.



Securing safe and affordable housing in today’s market is difficult, but it’s disproportionately harder for women and children fleeing abuse and violence. SOWINS Second Stage Program will provide them with the support and resources needed as they build their new life free of violence.



Donate today or visit us live on location at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre on Thursday, March 30th - 9:30 AM – 5:30 PM to show your support.



Your donations will help save and change the lives of local women and children!