Hell or High Water Concert & Online Telethon Fundraiser

Date: Sunday, March 13, 2022

British Columbia communities, villages and people affected by the fires and floods of 2021 have endured terrible loses and heartache.

The “Brothers of TouriCountry Iconssm” at EH Canada Travel, Kenny Hess (Founder of Rockin’ River Music Festival), the Citxw Nlaka’pamux Assembly representing the Nooaitch, Coldwater, Shackan, and Cook’s Ferry Indian Bands, Tourism Nicola Valley, Experience Nicola Valley and the Rotary Club of Merritt are all proud to step up and present the “Hell or High Water Fundraiser”.

Hell or High Water is an all out two-for-one 12 hour online fundraiser consisting of a live streaming telethon with musical performances, messages, vignettes, videos from dignitaries, locals and musicians, as well as, a live concert from the Clarke Foundation Theatre in Mission, BC, Canada. All in an effort to raise money for the people of the fire and flood ravaged communities of Merritt, Lytton, Princeton and Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada, as well as, the surrounding First Nation communities.

Musicians, celebrities, dignitaries, media, corporations, companies, and people just like you and us are all coming together to raise money for our friends in trouble in British Columbia, Canada. We are accepting donations now, prior to our fundraiser. Donate today, so you can enjoy the show. It promises to be an event filled with music, special guests, entertainment, shout outs, personal messages, videos, live streaming, and, we hope, some much needed bloopers bringing smiles to our faces when we could really use some.Donate today.