Hilda's Yard 

Date: Thursday, April 7-Saturday. April 30, 2022

It's the return of LIVE theatre at the Cannery!

Lemonade is for people who use the front door. It’s an exciting summer day in 1956 for Hilda and Sam Fluck. Newly on their own since their thirtysomething children Gary and Janey moved out, they are finally ready to relax. Hilda plans to hang her laundry while Sam goes to buy a shiny new television. What could disturb their simple peace?

Turns out doors are merely decoration as Gary and Janey literally fall over the fence into the backyard, looking for help out of sticky situations. Gary has lost his job, is enamoured with his new girlfriend, Bobbi, and running from a bookie named Beverly, while the ever-dependent Janey has unexpectedly left her husband. The family careens into an afternoon of calamity, showing them that ultimately they must celebrate how they can be together rather than apart.

Norm Foster's heartwarming and relatable family comedy proves that there will always be a significant weight to an empty nest.