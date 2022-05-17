iHeartRadio
Choose your station
14°C
Instagram

Static URL List [Move 97.1 Penticton]

I LOVE THE 90's TOUR

90's

I LOVE THE 90's TOUR

Date: Thursday, July 7, 2022

Location: Tulalip Amphitheatre

I LOVE THE 90’s TOUR invites attendees to reminisce about the trend-setting decade with some of the most iconic, indelible names in rap, hip hop and R&B.

The tour features performances by a revolving line-up of iconic ’90s artists including Vanilla Ice, All 4 One, Color Me Badd, Coolio, Tone Loc, Rob Base, Young MC, Sir Mix A Lot, Treach of Naughty by Nature, Tag Team and more.

Audiences can expect to hear chart-topping hits like “Ice, Ice Baby”, “I Wanna Sex You Up”, “I Swear”, “Funky Cold Medina”, “It Takes Two”, “Gangsta’s Paradise” and many more.

Contact MOVE 97.1 Community Events Listing

Email us with your event details to be included in our community events listing

Check out the latest Songs