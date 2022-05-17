Date: Thursday, July 7, 2022

Location: Tulalip Amphitheatre

I LOVE THE 90’s TOUR invites attendees to reminisce about the trend-setting decade with some of the most iconic, indelible names in rap, hip hop and R&B.

The tour features performances by a revolving line-up of iconic ’90s artists including Vanilla Ice, All 4 One, Color Me Badd, Coolio, Tone Loc, Rob Base, Young MC, Sir Mix A Lot, Treach of Naughty by Nature, Tag Team and more.

Audiences can expect to hear chart-topping hits like “Ice, Ice Baby”, “I Wanna Sex You Up”, “I Swear”, “Funky Cold Medina”, “It Takes Two”, “Gangsta’s Paradise” and many more.