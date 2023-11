Date: Wednesday, February 21, 2024

Get ready to experience one of Hip Hops finest, as Ice Cube makes a stop on his Straight Into Canada tour on Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at the South Okanagan Events Centre! Among the most influential rappers of all time, this event is an evening not to be missed, with guest DJ Kav!

Tickets can be purchased online or in person at the Valley First Box Office at the SOEC.