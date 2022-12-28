Ignite the Arts Festival 2023

Date: Friday, March 24-Sunday, April 2, 2023

Join us for Ignite the Arts, a ten-day extravaganza celebrating the vibrant arts and culture of our community.

During Community Week, experience the Mini Mural project at the Penticton Art Gallery in partnership with Cannery Brewing, the Lake to Lake Art Walk with PDCAC, Artist Talks, the Confluence Conference with En'owkin Centre, the UNBOX Project with SOICS, Creative Kids Art Camps, a Children and Youth Song Writing Camp with PAMDA, and stunning art installations. Plus, join us for the Parade for No Reason, a fun and unique celebration of art and community.

But the fun doesn't stop there! The Weekend of March 31 to April 2 is when the streets come alive with music at our three-day multi-venue music festival. Featuring a wide range of live performances and workshops at indoor locations throughout the downtown core, there's something for everyone to enjoy. And with fan favorites like Al Simmons and Corwin Fox taking the stage, you won't want to miss it. Each talent will be performing twice over the course of the weekend, so you'll have plenty of chances to see all your favorites.

This is an event you won't want to miss. Described by participating artists as a 'spring break camp for creatives,' Ignite the Arts offers a wide range of community programming, including free events and educational programs. Don't miss out on this exciting celebration of art and culture.