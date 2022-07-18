When: August 15, 2022

Where: Okanagan Lake Park

Time: 7pm

Grab your lawn chairs and blankets for a movie under the stars! The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Okanagan are hosting the Interior Savings Moonlight Movies this august throughout the Okanagan. See a family-friendly movie under the stars with concessions and activities for the kids. Entry for each movie is donation based with a minimum donation of $3 for an individual and $10 per family. All funds raised go towards supporting the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Okanagan. An organization that provides a safe and supportive place for children and youth to experience new opportunities, build new relationships, skills, and develop confidence they can carry for life.

Catch "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation" at Okanagan Lake Park in Penticton on August 15.

Doors and concessions open at 7pm. Movies will begin at dusk.

For more information on the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Okanagan, visit bgco.ca.