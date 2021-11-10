Date: Saturday, December 4, 2021

For the first time ever, Osoyoos is hosting a Jingle Bell Run to help local families get into the holiday spirit. On December 4, participants will meet for the three-kilometre run, walk or wheel event at Osoyoos Elementary School. Holiday attire and costumes are not required, but as the organizers say: "It sure makes things a whole lot more fun!"

Prizes will be handed out to the best dressed courtesy of BMO Osoyoos.

Register online here or in person at the Sonora Community Community Centre.