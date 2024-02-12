iHeartRadio
Date: Now-Wednesday, June 26

Karaoke Star Search is back at The Barley Mill!

This weekly contest has 16 qualifying rounds. Sign up when you arrive. Each Week 5 people compete in front of a panel of judges for a chance to win a $25 Gift Card and will secure a place in the semi-finals. The contest starts at 10 sharp, but please arrive 30 min prior to secure a spot.

Qualifying rounds --- Feb 7th - May 22nd
Semi Finals --- May 29th - June 19th
Grand Finale --- June 26th

Grand Finale ---
1st Place $1000 Travel Voucher
2nd Place $300 Cash
3rd Place $200 Cash
4th Place $100 Cash

Judging is based on vocal performance, stage presence, audience reaction, knowledge of words, costumes & props.

Please join Reagan and Deanna every Wednesday at the Mill until the Grand Finale!

 

