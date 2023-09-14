Legendary Rock Live!: The Gary Cable Project 

Date: Thursday, September 28

Following the accolades of their sold-out 2023 performance of Orchestral Rock Odyssey with the Okanagan Symphony, the Gary Cable Project returns to Penticton with their blockbuster Legendary Rock Live! performance. An all-star band featuring 9 of Canada's top live and session players, the 'Project will perform some of the greatest music ever recorded, including songs by Chicago, Steely Dan, Billy Joel, Elton John, Earth Wind & Fire -- and more! If this is your first time seeing the 'Project live, you will see why everyone is coming back for more.



And to make this event extra special, this performance by the 'Project is partnered with the Community Foundation South Okanagan/Similkameen, so concert proceeds after expenses will support deserving members of this community. In 2022, concerts by the 'Project raised $9,000 to support Ukrainian refugees and $2,500 for the BC Interior Jazz Festival Society.