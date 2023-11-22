Date: Various Dates

The Bottleneck Drive Association is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated return of "Light Up the Vines," a signature holiday event that has become a beloved tradition in the Okanagan Valley. This year, the event is back for its 13th year, promising visitors an enchanting experience filled with wine tastings, sparkling lights, refreshments, and music. It's an ideal opportunity for guests to stock up on the finest wine, beer, spirits, and cider for their holiday entertaining and gift-giving needs.

The main Light Up the Vines program spans three evenings: November 25, December 1, and December 2, from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM. Bottleneck Drive Association members will open their tasting rooms to provide holiday cheer and delightful experiences for all ages.