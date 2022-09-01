iHeartRadio
2022 poster Penticton-001

Lousiana Hayride Show  

Date: Friday, September 14, 2022

Where:Cleland Community Theatre

Since its first production in March 2010, the Louisiana Hayride Show has proven to be one of the best touring shows in Western Canada. If you’re looking for a fun and entertaining night out, this is it! 

After a two year break due to COVID restrictions, the cast and crew of the Louisiana Hayride Show can’t wait to see you again and have an incredible show planned for their much anticipated return!

Fan favorites Roy Orbison, Patsy Cline, Elvis Presley, Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty, Crystal Gayle, Lefty Frizzell, and Shania Twain are all back and you’ll be singing along to their hits. Find ticket details here. .

 

