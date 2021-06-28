iHeartRadio
Mamas for Mamas South Okanagan Car Giveaway

Date: Thursday, July 8, 2021

Do you or a mama you know need a new to you car?

A generous anonymous donor has given the national charity Mamas for Mamas South Okanagan a car to give to a deserving South Okanagan Mama and her family! It’s a 2007 Subaru Forester that has been fully serviced and is ready to go to its new home.

Applications will be accepted until July 6. Please email a bit about you and your story to cboros@mamasformamas.org.

The winner will be chosen on July 8. For more information or to donate, please visit their website

