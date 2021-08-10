Many Hats Theatre - Hilda's Yard

Date: Thursday, September 9 - Saturday, October 2, 2021

Cost: $28 for adults and $25 for students and seniors-GST included

Introducing Norm Foster's heartwarming and hilarious Hilda's Yard!

Lemonade is for people who use the front door!

It’s an exciting September day in 1956 for Hilda (Jane Pilkey) and Sam Fluck. (Vance Potter) who are newly on their own since their thirtysomething children Gary (Andrew Knudsen) and Janey (Dianna Zumpano) moved out, they are finally ready to relax.

Hilda plans to finish the laundry while Sam goes to buy a shiny new television. What could disturb their simple peace?

Turns out doors are merely decoration as Gary and Janey literally fall into the backyard, looking for help out of sticky situations.

Gary has lost his job, and is enamoured with his new girlfriend, Bobbi ( Megan Kimberley ) an 'experienced' trombone player, and running from a bookie named Beverly (Rob McCaffery) while the ever-dependent Janey has unexpectedly left her husband.

The family careens into an afternoon of calamity, showing them that ultimately they must celebrate how they can be together rather than apart.

Norm Foster’s heartwarming and relatable family comedy proves that there will always be a significant weight to an empty nest. A perfect story for these post-pandemic times!