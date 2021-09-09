Date: September 22, 2021

Every year, McDonald’s Canada franchisees and crew across the country celebrate McHappy Day, an annual day of community giving in support of Ronald McDonald Houses and other local children’s charities.

Since McHappy Day was first celebrated in 1977, McDonald’s Canada, its franchisees and generous guests, have contributed nearly $66 million for Ronald McDonald Houses and local Canadian children’s charities.

On McHappy Day, McDonald’s® donates a portion of all menu items sold in its restaurants to Ronald McDonald Houses and other children’s charities across the country. Come out and support!