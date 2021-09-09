iHeartRadio
Choose your station
22°C
Instagram

Static URL List [Move 97.1 Penticton]

McHappy Day

How-to-Support-McHappy-Day-iMAGE-1024x530

McHappy Day

Date: September 22, 2021

Every year, McDonald’s Canada franchisees and crew across the country celebrate McHappy Day, an annual day of community giving in support of Ronald McDonald Houses and other local children’s charities.

Since McHappy Day was first celebrated in 1977, McDonald’s Canada, its franchisees and generous guests, have contributed nearly $66 million for Ronald McDonald Houses and local Canadian children’s charities.

On McHappy Day, McDonald’s® donates a portion of all menu items sold in its restaurants to Ronald McDonald Houses and other children’s charities across the country. Come out and support!

 

Contact MOVE 97.1 Community Events Listing

Email us with your event details to be included in our community events listing

Check out the latest Songs