Date: Sunday, May 1 - Monday, May 31, 2021

Time: Anytime

May is Melanoma Awareness Month, and Levia Wellness Spa encourages you to take care of their skin.

If you love the outdoors, be aware that so does skin cancer. But all it takes is a few small changes to push it out of your life. Like sunscreen, hats, UV sunglasses, and shade. Know what the early signs of skin cancer look like, how to avoid it, and what to do if you’ve been diagnosed.

To donate, please visit the Canadian Skin Cancer Foundation's website.