iHeartRadio
Choose your station
15°C
Instagram

Static URL List [Move 97.1 Penticton]

Melanoma Awareness Month

Leviabanner

Melanoma Awareness Month

Date: Sunday, May 1 - Monday, May 31, 2021

Time: Anytime

May is Melanoma Awareness Month, and Levia Wellness Spa encourages you to take care of their skin.

If you love the outdoors, be aware that so does skin cancer. But all it takes is a few small changes to push it out of your life. Like sunscreen, hats, UV sunglasses, and shade. Know what the early signs of skin cancer look like, how to avoid it, and what to do if you’ve been diagnosed.

To donate, please visit the Canadian Skin Cancer Foundation's website

Contact MOVE 97.1 Community Events Listing

Email us with your event details to be included in our community events listing

Check out the latest Songs