MOTLEY CRUE & DEF LEPPARD: The Stadium Tour

Date: Friday, September 2, 2022

Time: 4:00pm

Location: BC Place Stadium, 777 Pacific Blvd, Vancouver, BC V6B 4Y8

After two summersof delays it is FINALLY happening!! The world’s most iconic and celebrated rock legends will hit the road together this summer for a coheadlining tour SO MASSIVE that it could only be held in North America’s biggest stadiums.THE STADIUM TOUR featuring, MÖTLEY CRÜE, DEF LEPPARD with POISON and JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS will hit select cities in the U.S. and Canada where each band will bring their electrifying stage shows while promising to perform their stadium sized anthems.Produced by Live Nation, the summer tour is set to steamroll through North America starting June 2022! It makes a stop in Vancouver at BC Place on September 2. Tickets go on sale here February 25 at 10am.