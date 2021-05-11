NeighbourLink Summerland Annual Fundraising Event

Date: Thursday, May 27, 2021

Time: 6:00pm

Cost: $35

Join NeighbourLink Summerland for their annual fundraiser with a modern (and safe) twist!

On Thursday, May 27th NeighbourLink Summerland will be hosting a virtual dinner and online fundraiser. Dinner will be catered by Audi (and team) at The Breakfast Club. The plated dinner will be prepared ahead of time and you can pick it up during the day of May 27th.

The live auction is free to attend. If you want to bid you will need to register here.