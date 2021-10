Date: Saturday, November 6, 2021

Time: 12:00pm-4:00pm

Help fill 3 trucks with food for our friends at Critteraid! They will be waiting for your generous donations at Parkway Elementary School, 225 Kinney Avenue, Penticton BC. While you're, there, enter for a chance to win a VIP tour of the Critteraid farm including the cat sanctuary for you and 3 friends!