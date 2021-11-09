Date: Wednesday December 8 & Thursday, December 9, 2021

Time: 7:30pm

Location: Cleland Community Theatre, 325 Power St, Penticton, BC V2A 7K9

View Map

The holiday season is fast approaching and, after nearly two full years away from the stage, beloved British comedy duo James and Jamesy are back with O Christmas Tea. Whether it’s with friends, family, loved ones, or on your own, an evening spent in the theatre with James and Jamesy is sure to be an evening you will never forget.

O Christmas Tea is a rollicking holiday spectacular that’s ideal for fans of Monty Python, Mr. Bean, and Dr. Seuss. James and Jamesy have delighted audiences for decades with their unique take on traditional British comedy and they’re excited to make their eagerly awaited return to the stages. “After 20 months away from the stage, we are beside ourselves -- both literally and metaphorically -- to be reunited with our audiences, many of whom have become like extended family over the festive season, and to again feel the buzz that only the magic of live theatre can bring,” explained Aaron Malkin (James), the taller, less-hirsute half of the award-winning duo. Get your tickets here.