Off the Grid by John Spurway

Date: Thursday, July 7-Saturday. July 30, 2022

Windmills and solar panels and composting toilets...OH MY! Living 'off the grid' might be funnier than you ever thought!

Martha (AKA Marty--Melissa Kuse) is an architect anxious to learn more about self-sufficient houses so she can write a magazine article about living “off the grid”. Leonard (Martin Pedersen) is a loans officer who has reluctantly agreed to spend a week off the grid while Marty writes her article and they celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary.

This is despite the loss of creature comforts such as TV, the internet and a flush toilet. Marty gets some guidance from their retired next door neighbour, Lowell, (Jamie Eberle) who has been living out in the middle of nowhere for two years. Leonard is initially wary of this unusual recluse, but his opinion changes as the week progresses.

'Off the Grid' will provide you with the laughs you need to break out of the post pandemic blahs! Rob McCaffery directs and Ben Amos wears the Producer's hat!

