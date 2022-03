Date: Saturday, May 14, 2022

Location: Okanagan Lake Park - 86 Lakeshore Dr E, Penticton, BC V2A 1B5

Celebrating 25 years of Cheer! The 2022 Okanagan Fest of Ale will take place on one day only, Saturday, May 14, 2022 at Okanagan Lake Park! Beer drinking for a good cause, with over $750,000 donated to local chairities so far! Tickets are on sale here.