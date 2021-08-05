Oliver 100x100 Festival

Date: Friday, August 13 - Sunday, August 22, 2021

This year marks 100 years of the Oliver community, a community formed on and shaped by the ancestral, traditional, and unceded territory of the Syilx Okanagan Nation, whose history stretches back 10,000 years.

In late 2020, a project entitled “One Hundred X One Hundred/x̌cəcikst X x̌cəcikst” was launched, and the providing an opportunity to explore our roots and share wisdom to build a stronger shared community, a deeper connection to the land, and to grow our future together for generations to follow.

The Oliver 100×100 Festival provides many ways for locals and visitors of all ages to come together and commemorate the people, places, land and culture that makes this community so special. Check out the listing of events, activities and venues here.