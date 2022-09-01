Oliver Fall Festival 

Date: Friday, September 30-Sunday October 2, 2022

Three days of non-stop fun! Oliver is home to Festival of the Grape, the premiere family-friendly event of the South Okanagan’s Fall Festival Weekend.

The festival attracts more than 4,500 attendees annually who come to sample a variety of local and regional wines, dance to live music, and cheer on the fun and chaotic Grape Stomp Competition brought to you this year by Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country.

New to the festival this year is the Kick-Off Party at District Wine Village featuring the iconic Canadian band, The Trews.

Compete in newtheir and exciting festival events including the Beer Olympics and Amazing Oliver Race at Cask & Keg as well as a brand new cycling challenge event, Crush the Climb at Festival of the Grape.

In addition, you can indulge in mouth-watering food truck options, send your kids to a fun and interactive Kids Zone, shop at the artisan Merchant Market, and browse a three-day Fall Art Show and Sale!