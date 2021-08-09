Oliver Fall Festival Weekend

Date: Friday, October 1-Sunday, October 3, 2021

Cost: Various prices

Location: Oliver, BC

Three days full of non-stop fun in Oliver!

Kick Off Party At The District

NEW FOR 2021! They've added an extra day of fun at Canada’s very first wine village. You won’t want to miss the Kick Off Party At The District on Friday, October 1, 2021 where you can enjoy live music while you take in the festivities and taste delicious wine, beer, distilled beverages and indulge in mouth-watering food! .

Cask & Keg Festival

Cask & Keg is back on Saturday, October 2nd, 2021 where you can taste the innovation and passion behind our local craft brews, ciders, and spirits. You’ll also be able to indulge in delicious ‘food truck’ food and dance to live music by Vancouver’s top corporate show band, the highly talented and versatile March Hare Band! There are two new and exciting events happening this day, the Amazing Oliver Race and the Beer Chaser Olympics! Get some teams together for a day of camaraderie and fun!

Festival of the Grape

Festival of the Grape returns Sunday, October 3, 2021 in celebration the grape and the best of BC wine! Taste local and regional wines while your kids play at the interactive Kids Zone. Take part in the beloved and chaotic Grape Stomp Competition and the new Crush The Climb cycling challenge. Indulge in delicious food while you listen to live music, also by March Hare Band. You’ll also have a chance to shop for artisan wares at the Merchant Market and browse and buy pieces at our Fall Art Show and Sale!