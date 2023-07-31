Oliver Roots & Fruits Expo

Date: Friday, August 18-Saturday, August 19

Oliver’s Annual Roots And Fruits Expo Is a fun-for-all-ages celebration of Oliver, its agriculture, history, and rich arts community.

The fun starts Friday evening with the third annual Rock & Roll Picnic . The Picnic features a rocking party atmosphere hyped by two bands. On top of great music, come for the food! They;ll have top local chefs transforming humble hotdogs into works of culinary art for your dining enjoyment.