Oliver Roots & Fruits Expo
Date: Friday, August 18-Saturday, August 19
Oliver’s Annual Roots And Fruits Expo Is a fun-for-all-ages celebration of Oliver, its agriculture, history, and rich arts community.
The fun starts Friday evening with the third annual Rock & Roll Picnic. The Picnic features a rocking party atmosphere hyped by two bands. On top of great music, come for the food! They;ll have top local chefs transforming humble hotdogs into works of culinary art for your dining enjoyment.
Saturday, the excitement gets rolling at 10:30 am with the annual Roots & Fruits Parade. After the parade, come right on down to the Oliver Community Park for the Roots and Fruits Expo. This year’s line-up is HUGE, including non-stop music and entertainment on two stages, art demonstrations, tons of kids’ activities, and vendors right through til 10:00pm.