OSNS Share a Smile Telethon

Date: Saturday, November 26, 2022

The OSNS Child & Youth Development Centre’s 43rd annual Share a Smile Telethon will take place at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre on Saturday, November 26 from 12:30pm-5:30pm. The Centre’s flagship fundraiser has been a long-standing tradition in the South Okanagan community. Funds raised from the Telethon and online auction make a crucial and positive difference to the quantity and quality of care that OSNS provides to children with developmental challenges.