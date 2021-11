Osoyoos Christmas Lite-up 2021

Date: Friday, December 3-Sunday, December 5, 2021

Get into the holiday spirit at the Osoyoos Christmas Lite-up 2021!

The fun gets underway with Smitty's Toys for Tots to Teens on December 3rd. Enjoy a free breakfast with a new, unwrapped gift or cash donation.

December 4th,