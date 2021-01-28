Date: Friday, January 1 - Tuesday, November 30, 2021

75 years is quite an accomplishment for an individual, a couple and no less for a community. In January 1946, the Village of Osoyoos was incorporated. The Osoyoos Museum Society decided to Celebrate 75 throughout 2021 and in thinking about what they could do to honour our community, they learned that traditional gifts for a 75th anniversary are diamonds, gold, and white roses. They can’t afford diamonds or gold but they can certainly manage white roses!! From January 2021 to November 2021, the Osoyoos Museum Society will be giving away a Polka Dot Door bouquet including 6 white roses to 11 lucky locals. In December, the recipient will receive 9 roses because they're Celebrating 75 not 72. Nominate your "Ray of Sunshine" today.