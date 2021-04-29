iHeartRadio
Osoyoos Farmers Market

Date: Saturday, May 8 - Saturday, September 18, 2021

Time: Saturday - 9am-1pm

The Osoyoos Farmers Market began in 2006. They are a volunteer society, and all products sold by our vendors are made local and grown local, so you can buy local. This includes a variety of artisan crafts, local fruits and vegetables, baked goods and more.

The market runs from May through September at Town Hall Square, Main Street, Osoyoos.

Every week they also feature live music from local or visiting musicians.

 

