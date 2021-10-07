Osoyoos Food Bank "Countdown to Christmas"
Date: Sunday, October 24-Sunday, November 28, 2021
Bring an item to the Osoyoos Baptist Church to help fill the Osoyoos Food Bank's Christmas hampers!
October 24: Instant coffee and cookies
October 31: Box of stuffing and small jar of pickles
November 7: Hot choclate mix and ready made icing
November 13: Can of cranberries and box of crackers
November 21: Canned fruit and jam
November 28: Cake mix and box of chcolates