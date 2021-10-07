iHeartRadio
Osoyoos Food Bank "Countdown to Christmas"

Date: Sunday, October 24-Sunday, November 28, 2021

Bring an item to the Osoyoos Baptist Church to help fill the Osoyoos Food Bank's Christmas hampers! 

October 24: Instant coffee and cookies

October 31: Box of stuffing and small jar of pickles 

November 7: Hot choclate mix and ready made icing

November 13: Can of cranberries and box of crackers

November 21: Canned fruit and jam

November 28: Cake mix and box of chcolates

