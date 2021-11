Osoyoos Library Local Author Book Signing & Wine Chat: A Sipster's Pocket Guide to BC Wines

Date: Saturday, November 20, 2021

The Osoyoos Library is excited to welcome Luke Whittall for a Book Signing and Wine chat in the Osoyoos Library

Saturday November 20, 2021 11am-12:30pm. He was recently featured in the Vancouver Sun with a full page spread on his newest pocket wine guide.