Osoyoos Music in the Park 2021

Date: Various Dates

Cost: Free

Osoyoos Music in the Park is pleased to announce their official concert line up for 2021. Expect high energy rock n’ roll, boogie woogie blues, traditional country - plus country with a gritty twist. Audiences can expect big sound, polished harmonies, and a fun evening of FREE music! Everyone is welcome to come down to Gyro Beach Park, 17 Park Place, at the foot of Main Street in Osoyoos.

July 16 - Flashback Flashback plays vintage rock music from the golden age of rock n’ roll. The band is noted for their strong vocals and layered harmonies.

July 23 - Taylor-Rae Taylor-Rae draws her inspiration from the storytelling and sincerity of the classic country artists of the good old days. She has added a kick of modern country/rock fusion and created a sound unlike any other.

July 30 - The Blueshounds The Blueshounds, a new arrival to the Okanagan scene, bring four seasoned musicians together. They bring their version of rockin’ boogie blues with a groove to move you and your soul.

August 6 - Yard Katz Yard Katz is a classic rock and blues band based in Penticton who will get your toes tapping to the tunes of The Band, Stevie Ray Vaughn, Steve Earl and lots in between.

August 13 - Hillside Outlaws Hillside Outlaws is a rockin’ country band with a high energy mix of classic and modern country hits plus their own original tunes. Get ready for a fusion of traditional country crossed with a gritty twist.

August 20 - Timbre Wolves Timbre Wolves hail from Summerland and perform classic rock from the 60’s to the 90’s in an unforgettable high energy performance.

August 24 - Songs of the Southern Belles Songs of the Southern Belles is a Nashville tribute show celebrating the female country stars of the 50s through the 70s presented in the style of the Grand Ole Opry.

August 27 - Double Header Peggie Nora Peggie is a Maritime girl who has performed from coast to coast, but she calls Osoyoos home. Peggie has been singing country music since the age of four on CBC Radio and CBC Television.