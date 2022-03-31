iHeartRadio
Osoyoos Spring Festival

Date: Wednesday, May 4-Sunday, May 8, 2022

Join music lovers at various venues in the South for all the fun!

Feature performances by:
______________________

Pharis & Jason Romero –  Wednesday, May 4 @ the Osoyoos Community Theatre.  

Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne - Thursday, May 5 @ ELKS Hall    

Joey Only - Thursday, May 5 @ the Osoyoos Seniors Centre

Yule Brothers Band - Friday, May 6 @ ELKS Hall

Jackson Hollow - Friday, May 6 @ the Osoyoos Community Theatre

Mad Jazz - Saturday, May 7 @ the Osoyoos Seniors Centre.

Jack Semple Band - Saturday, May 7 @ the Sonora Centre  

The Spring Festival will also include free afternoon shows between 1 pm and 3 pm on Veterans Way downtown. 

Wednesday, May 4 – Vincent DeCowans | Thursday – Jeff and “Wild” Bill | Friday – Doube Stop Creek | Saturday – Diane Hall | Sunday – Moving Lines
Art show of local artists hosted by Artists on Main @ Cactus Centre
Osoyoos Guilters Guild @ Anglican Church

