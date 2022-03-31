Osoyoos Spring Festival
Osoyoos Spring Festival
Date: Wednesday, May 4-Sunday, May 8, 2022
Join music lovers at various venues in the South for all the fun!
Feature performances by:
Pharis & Jason Romero – Wednesday, May 4 @ the Osoyoos Community Theatre.
Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne - Thursday, May 5 @ ELKS Hall
Joey Only - Thursday, May 5 @ the Osoyoos Seniors Centre
Yule Brothers Band - Friday, May 6 @ ELKS Hall
Jackson Hollow - Friday, May 6 @ the Osoyoos Community Theatre
Mad Jazz - Saturday, May 7 @ the Osoyoos Seniors Centre.
Jack Semple Band - Saturday, May 7 @ the Sonora Centre
The Spring Festival will also include free afternoon shows between 1 pm and 3 pm on Veterans Way downtown.
Wednesday, May 4 – Vincent DeCowans | Thursday – Jeff and “Wild” Bill | Friday – Doube Stop Creek | Saturday – Diane Hall | Sunday – Moving Lines
Art show of local artists hosted by Artists on Main @ Cactus Centre
Osoyoos Guilters Guild @ Anglican Church