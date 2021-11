Osoyoos Winter Farmers' Market

Date: Saturday, November 13, 2021-Saturday, March 12, 2022

The Osoyoos Farmers' Market is excited to announce their winter market season at the Royal Canadian Legion, 8310 78 Ave, Osoyoos.

SATURDAY NOVEMBER 13TH 10-2

SATURDAY DECEMBER 4TH - CHRISTMAS MARKET 10-2

SATURDAY DECEMBER 11TH - CHRISTMAS MARKET 10-2

SATURDAY FEBRUARY 12TH 10-2

SATURDAY MARCH 12TH - SEEDY SATURDAY 10-2

ALL VISITORS AND VENDORS ARE REQUIRED TO WEAR EITHER A FACE MASK OR FACE SHIELD WHILST ATTENDING THE INDOOR MARKET.