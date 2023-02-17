P!NK: The TRUSTFALL Tour

Date: Friday, October 20

P!NK has released her highlly anticipated ninth studio albbum "Trustfall" and with the release, has announced a North American Tour unde tthe same name. P!NK will be making 14 stops across North America including a stop at Rogers Arena in Vancouver on October 20th.

P!NK say's Trustfall “(is) the album I’m most proud of. Get in your coziest pair of sweats, grab yourself an hour of self-care, and start on track one. Two ingredients needed: tissues and dance shoes.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 24th at 10am here.