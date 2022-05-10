iHeartRadio
Pentastic Hot Jazz & Music Festival

Date: Friday, September 9-Sunday, September 11, 2022

Location: Penticton Trade & Convention Center 

Let The Good Times Roll – Again! Join us for the 24th Annual Pentastic Hot Jazz & Music Festival! Your favourite Bands are back for your listening and dancing entertainment.

DO NOT MISS this wonderful line-up:

Dave Bennett and the Memphis Speed Kings

Dave Bennett Quartet

Tom Rigney and Flambeau

Professor Cunningham and His Old School

Black Swan Classic Jazz Band

Groovus (Holland, Coots & Pikel)

Holy Crow Jazz Band

Sonny Leyland's Boogie Four

Gator Nation

South Okanagan Big Band

Get your tickets here

Kick Off Party - Thursday, September 8th

Tickets available on a limited basis by ordering by phone at:

1-866-599-3494

 

