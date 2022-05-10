Pentastic Hot Jazz & Music Festival
Date: Friday, September 9-Sunday, September 11, 2022
Location: Penticton Trade & Convention Center
Let The Good Times Roll – Again! Join us for the 24th Annual Pentastic Hot Jazz & Music Festival! Your favourite Bands are back for your listening and dancing entertainment.
DO NOT MISS this wonderful line-up:
Dave Bennett and the Memphis Speed Kings
Dave Bennett Quartet
Tom Rigney and Flambeau
Professor Cunningham and His Old School
Black Swan Classic Jazz Band
Groovus (Holland, Coots & Pikel)
Holy Crow Jazz Band
Sonny Leyland's Boogie Four
Gator Nation
South Okanagan Big Band
Get your tickets here.
Kick Off Party - Thursday, September 8th
Tickets available on a limited basis by ordering by phone at:
1-866-599-3494