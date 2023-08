Pentastic Hot Jazz & Music Festival

Date: Friday, September 8-Sunday, September 10

As "the best Jazz Party in the Northwest", the three day Pentastic HOT Jazz Festival brings world class jazz bands and performers to Penticton from Friday, September 8 through Sunday, September 11!

3 day All Events Pass (Sept. 8th, 9th and 10th) $150

Friday September 8th: $80

Saturday September 9th: $95

Sunday September 10th: $75

Youth 18 and under with ID – $10 per day

Tickets are on sale here.