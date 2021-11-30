Penticton Elvis Festival

Date: Thursday, June 23-Sunday, June 26, 2022

Every year, the community of Penticton takes care of and supports those in need. For some, the impact of living through a pandemic has hit harder than most and the need for community support of our families in need is great. For over 26 years Penticton students have been working with the community, collecting for the food bank and providing gifts to ensure every child has a present under their tree at Christmas. To support the needs of our community, Penticton Secondary School and Princess Margaret Secondary School have teamed up for a two-week campaign of caring to collect 1,000 toys, 10,000 food items and $20,000.