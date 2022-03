Date: Saturday, April 2 & Sunday, April 3, 2022

Join us at the 26th Annual Penticton Home & Reno Show at the Penticton Trade & Convention Centre (PTCC) on April 2 & 3! Bring your questions for experts on Saturday and your appetite on Sunday! $5 entry.

Ask the Experts Sessions: Saturday - 11am-12pm with GardenWorks Scott Austin - Home Owners 1pm-2pm

Busilders for SOWINS: Sunday - 9:30am-11:30am