Penticton Home & Reno Show

Date: Saturday, March 9-Sunday, March 10

The 28th Annual Home and Reno Show, produced by the Canadian Home Builders’ Association (CHBA) South Okanagan, returns to Penticton on Saturday, March 9 and Sunday, March 10, 2024. This year's show is brought to you by Home Hardware Building Centre!

On Sunday, March 10, bring your appetite and an extra $5 for the Builders' Pancake Breakfast to raise funds for the South Okanagan Women in Need Society.

Displays feature home building, decorating, and renovating products. Exhibitors and attendees agree this is the BIGGEST and best show in the Okanagan. Don’t forget to vote for Penticton’s ugliest deck at the show! The winner receives a $5,000 deck material package from Home Hardware!

Show Hours:

Saturday, March 9 from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Sunday, March 10 from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Admission:

$5 cash at the door to enter with your chance to win a $2,000 Napoleon gas BBQ from Fortis BC and amazing new prizes from Skyview Closets & Blinds!