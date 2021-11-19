Penticton Provides

Date: Thursday, November 25-Thursday, December 9, 2021

Every year, the community of Penticton takes care of and supports those in need. For some, the impact of living through a pandemic has hit harder than most and the need for community support of our families in need is great. For over 26 years Penticton students have been working with the community, collecting for the food bank and providing gifts to ensure every child has a present under their tree at Christmas. To support the needs of our community, Penticton Secondary School and Princess Margaret Secondary School have teamed up for a two-week campaign of caring to collect 1,000 toys, 10,000 food items and $20,000.

On Thursday, November 25th, the community is asked to leave a bag of non-perishable food items at the end of their driveway or at their doorstep. Students will come to all of the homes in Penticton to pick up food items. Community members can also drop food off at any of the locations listed here. On December 9th, Penticton Secondary School will be home to the Toys for Tots to Teens Drive Thru. The entire community is invited to bring a new, unwrapped present or gift card to the school. In exchange, students will be serving a Drive Thru Breakfast from 7am–10am. Members of our community can also donate online.