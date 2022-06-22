Date: Saturday, July 2, 2022

Location: King's Park

The Penticton Scottish Festival is a unique one-day event that combines traditional Scottish Highland Games of musical and athletic competition with Celtic cultural expos of entertainment and family fun.



See many amazing events throughout the day, such as Highland Dancing, Bagpiping, Drumming, and Caber Toss, to name a few. Enjoy Pipe Band Competitions, an Entertainment Stage, and a Ceilidh to round out the festivities! Get your tickets here.