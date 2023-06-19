Date: Saturday, July 1

The Penticton Scottish Festival is a unique one-day event that combines traditional Scottish Highland Games of musical and athletic competition with Celtic cultural expos of entertainment and family fun.

Competitive events such as Highland Dancing, Solo Bagpiping and Drumming, and Heavy Events (stone put, hammer throw, sheath toss, and the famous caber toss) start off the morning!

Opening Ceremonies, Pipe Band Competitions, and Main Stage entertainment fill the afternoon. Performances by the Central Okanagan Dog Agility Club show, the Society of Creative Anachronism (knights in armor), Blakey School of Irish Dance, Naramata Scottish Country Dancers (and more!) round out the entertainment for the day.

Don’t forget to plan to attend the Ceilidh following Award Ceremonies.

Kids Zone from 11-3 will keep the wee ones entertained with face painting, flag making crafts, bouncy castle, the Haggis Hurl, and the Kids Caber Toss.

Adults can indulge in a Scotch Whiskey tasting (registration required) with two seating option available in the afternoon.

Our on-site food vendors and beverage area will keep you well fed and hydrated.