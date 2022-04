Penticton Speedway 2022

Date: Friday, April 29-Saturday, October 29, 2022

Location: Penticton Speedway

2022 PENTICTON SPEEDWAY EVENT SCHDULE

April 23rd

Test N' Tune Practice All Classes (Drivers and Crew Only) Gates Open: 1:30pm

Practice: 2:00pm-5:00pm (Gates Close: 5:30pm)

April 29th

Western Rattler 300 Featuring Street Stocks and Late Models. Competitor Gates Open: 7:45 am

Spectator Gates Open: 4:30pm Races start: 5:30pm

April 30th

Western Rattler 300 Featuring Street Stocks and Late Models. Competitor Gates Open: 8:45 am

Spectator Gates Open: 4:30pm Races start: 5:30pm

May 14th

Malicious Monster Trucks Spectator Gates Open: 6:00pm Show starts: 7:00pm

May 15th

Malicious Monster Trucks Spectator Gates Open: 2:00pm Show starts: 3:00pm

May 21st

Young Guns Memorial Weekend Featuring Super Trucks, Wescar Late Models, Street Stocks, Hornets,

Dwarf Cars and Hit-2-Pass. Competitor Gates Open: 3:00pm Spectator Gates Open: 6:00pm Races

start: 7:00pm

May 22nd

Young Guns Memorial Weekend Featuring Super Trucks, Street Stocks, Dwarf Cars and Hornets.

Competitor Gates Open: 12:00pm Spectator Gates Open: 2:00pm Races start: 3:00pm

June 11th

Regular Season Racing Featuring Street Stocks, Hornets and Hit-2-Pass. Competitor Gates Open:

3:00pm Spectator Gates Open: 6:00pm Races start: 7:00pm

June 18th

Regular Season Racing/King of the Hill Featuring Late Models, Street Stocks and King of the Hill.

Competitor Gates Open: 3:00pm Spectator Gates Open: 6:00pm Races start: 7:00pm

July 16th

Regular Season Racing/King of the Hill Featuring Hit-2-Pass, Street Stocks, Hornets and King of the Hill.

Competitor Gates Open: 3:00pm Spectator Gates Open: 6:00pm Races start: 7:00pm

July 23rd

Avion RS1 Series/Avion Sprint Cars Competitor Gates Open: 3:00pm Spectator Gates Open: 6:00pm

Races start: 7:00pm

July 29th

Gordy Mannes Memorial Invitational Featuring Street Stock Invitational and Hornets Competitor

Gates Open: 3:00pm Spectator Gates Open: 6:00pm Races start: 7:00pm

July 30th

Gordy Mannes Memorial Invitational Featuring Street Stock Invitational, Late Models and Hornets

Competitor Gates Open: 3:00pm Spectator Gates Open: 6:00pm Races start: 7:00pm

July 31st

Gordy Mannes Memorial Invitational Featuring Street Stock Invitational, Late Models and Hornets

Competitor Gates Open: 3:00pm Spectator Gates Open: 6:00pm Races start: 7:00pm

Aug 5th

Avion Sprint Cars and Winged Sprints Competitor Gates Open: 3:00pm Spectator Gates Open: 6:00pm

Races start: 7:00pm

Aug 6th

Avion Sprint Cars and Winged Sprint Competitor Gates Open: 12:00pm Spectator Gates Open: 2:00pm

Races start: 3:00pm

Aug 20th

Avion RS1 Series/Avion Sprint Cars Competitor Gates Open: 3:00pm Spectator Gates Open: 6:00pm

Races start: 7:00pm

Aug 21st

Avion Sprint Cars, Street Stocks and Hornets Competitor Gates Open: 3:00pm Spectator Gates Open:

6:00pm Races start: 7:00pm

Aug 27th

Iron Driver 200 Featuring Street Stocks and Hornets Competitor Gates Open: 3:00pm Spectator Gates

Open: 6:00pm Races start: 7:00pm

Aug 28th

Regular Season Racing/King of the Hill Featuring Hit-2-Pass, Hornets and King of the Hill Competitor

Gates Open: 12:00pm Spectator Gates Open: 2:00pm Races start: 3:00pm

Sept 10th

Regular Season Racing Featuring Late Models, Street Stocks and Hornets. Competitor Gates Open:

3:00pm Spectator Gates Open: 6:00pm Races start: 7:00pm

For more event dates, please visit the Speedway website.