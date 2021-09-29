"People Helping Pantries" - Fill The Food Gap Food Drive 

Date: Saturday, October 9, 2021

The Penticton Eagles 4281 is hosting their yearly "People Helping Pantries" Food Drive on October 9, 2021.

Drive up and drop your non-perishable food items off in the parking lot between 11-3pm. These items will be collected and dropped off to fill the pantries of "Fill The Food Gap Penticton" - a low barrier food hamper program run as an umbrella program of "Keep The Cold off Penticton"

The most needed items are: rice, pasta, canned goods, pasta sauce, crackers, cookies, peanut butter, canned tuna / salmon. There will be a cash donation bin available as well.