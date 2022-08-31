Date: Saturday, September 24, 2022

The Inaugural Pride Arts Festival is being held in sw̓iw̓s (Osoyoos BC) at Gyro Park! The festival is being hosted by the South Okanagan Similkameen Pride Society in partnership with Wide Arts National Association with the support of the Town of Osoyoos and many local businesses.

The day is free to the public with entertainment for all ages!

Dancers of various genres, poets, singer/songwriters, drag performers and full bands will grace the stage throughout the day. A goal of the organizing committee was to highlight performing artists who identify within the 2SLGBTQIA+ (Two-Spirit, Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex, Asexual, plus more) and BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Colour) communities. The festival is about celebrating diversity, equality and inclusion and making space for marginalized identities to shine and share their talents and gifts.