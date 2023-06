Date: Saturday, June 17

Spend the afternoon exploring the See Ya later Ranch vineyard while sipping wines and enjoying bites & BBQ in the Vines. Be yourself, show your pride and have some fun at the Ranch!

Featuring:

MC & Performances by Ella Lamoureux,

DJ Miss Bliss

Performances by Madeline

12 wine stations

Food stations

BBQ Games

Photobooth

Tickleberry's

Wine Club Members save $10 per ticket. 19+, Rain or Shine event