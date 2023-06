Date: Friday, June 30-Sunday, July 2

Mark your calendars and bring the whole crew because 2023 is about to serve up three epic days of unforgettable family fun!

Get ready to witness the ultimate battle of BBQ brilliance as champion teams from all over Canada go head-to-head for the title of best ribs. And guess what? Admission is absolutely free, so you can savor every mouthwatering moment without breaking the bank!